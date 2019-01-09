PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State University General Counsel Jamie Brooksher was recently recognized as a 2019 Woman of Distinction by the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

Brooksher and 11 others have a short biography and their photograph in the Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 community calendar. People may find the calendar at the chamber office.

“I’m very thankful that I was recognized,” Brooksher said. “There are so many deserving women in this community, I’m sure it was difficult to choose just 12.”

Brooksher manages all university legal matters. She said the best part of her job is problem solving.

“I was extremely fortunate that there was a job opening for an Associate General Counsel at PSU,” she said. “It turned out to be a perfect opportunity for me because I had focused on labor and employment law in law school and PSU needed someone with experience in labor law. In 2009 I was promoted to General Counsel.

“I love when someone comes to my office with an issue that they are really worried about and I am able to help them figure out a solution.”

Brooksher — who is a PSU alum — also teaches business law at PSU’s Kelce College of Business.

“Teaching college students is amazing,” Brooksher said. “They are so smart and curious. “Because I teach Business Law, I’m able to provide the students with real-life, practical legal advice that I hope they will be able to take with them throughout their careers.

“I love that I’m able to contribute to PSU’s mission of providing transformational experiences. “That said, the students are not the only ones learning. Over the years I’ve met so many interesting students with diverse backgrounds and experiences. I continue to learn from my students.”

“I am blessed to work at a place that does so much good,” Brooksher said. “It boggles my mind to think of the thousands upon thousands of students whose lives were transformed by attending PSU — myself included.”

Over the years Brooksher has volunteered in different capacities around the area, as a mother she has spent most of her time volunteering with children. When her children were younger she coached soccer, t-ball and basketball.

“I enjoy getting to know the kids and being there to help the teachers, coaches, etcetera,” she said. “It really does take a village.”

Brooksher and her husband James have three children ranging in age from 12-19.

“I have a very supportive husband who worked to put me through law school,” she said. “He has always had my back and encouraged me to go for it.”

She also maintains memberships in both the Kansas Bar Association and also serves as a director on the boards of the Pittsburg Public Library and Mt. Carmel Foundation.

“The library is my favorite place in Pittsburg and they provide so many different services for the people in this community,” Brooksher said. “Pittsburg is a better place because of the library.”

It is other women, “who are able to successfully juggle a career and a family” who inspire Brooksher.

“I say “juggle” and not “balance” because over the years I’ve learned that things are rarely balanced for long,” she said. “The point is not to maintain balance but to focus on your priorities and keep the balls in the air.

“I try not to get distracted by the small stuff that doesn’t matter.”

