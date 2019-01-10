FRONTENAC — Live Well Crawford County shared its recent accomplishments and programs in the works during its annual meeting and social.

On Wednesday, Live Well Crawford County members, individuals from the community and guest speaker Kansas Health Foundation President and CEO Steve Coen came together to share research, projects and more.

Many of these projects have been ongoing and will continue into 2019 — which include a pedal Power pedicab for residents of care facilities, a high tunnel at McCune's Project Alternative school, Watco trail extension to Cherokee, healthy food access projects in Arma, teen vaping prevention, worksite wellness at 10 county organizations, promoting healthy options at restaurants, increased active living opportunities for seniors and improving community garden sustainability.

According to Coen, KHF “invests in ideas for healthier people and stronger communities,” which include access to care, healthy behaviors, educational attainment and civic and community engagement. These align similarly to Live Well’s mission to “make healthy the healthy choice the easy choice,” Live Well Director Brad Stroud said.

Health can be affected by race, income, educational level and also geographic areas in the state, Coen said.

“We believe all Kansans deserve to be healthy, but we also know data informs us that not all Kansas have access to do that,” Coen said. “We are really proud to have partnered with you.

“Your program has really been a star, things like establishing active transportation boards in Pittsburg, Girard and Crawford County and we have understanding you have plans to develop and do the same in additional eight incorporated cities in your county.

“You have developed active transportation plans that have been developed and approved by the cities of Pittsburg and Girard and by Crawford County … That’s an amazing list of accomplishments and I have only touched on a few of what you have done at this great organization at Crawford County. We are really pleased to be a part of this.”

— Stephanie Potter is a staff writer at the Morning Sun. She can be emailed at spotter@morningsun.net or follow her on Twitter @PittStephP and Instagram @stephanie_morningsun.



