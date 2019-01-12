GIRARD — The Crawford County Commission met on Friday and took the following actions:





The commissioners approved a 25 cent per hour increase in pay for all county employees Jan. 4 which was signed into motion on Friday. The commissioners also approved the transfer of funds from the EMS Fund to the Operating Reserve Fund in an amount not to exceed $20,000. There was a public hearing on vacating a road known as County Road & Bridge Department Road Number 26. The hearing was closed after no public comments. The commissioners opened rock bids from Midwest Minerals and Mulberry Limestone. The bids were read to the commissioners who then approved the bids to be analyzed before selecting the bid. County Clerk Don Pyle presented Cereal Malt Beverage Licenses to the commissioners for Lakeside Cafe and Lakeview Cafe, for sale in original and unopened containers and not for consumption on the premises. County Counselor Jim Emerson discussed his efforts on reaching crews to help with cleaning up trash on Highway 69. The commissioners will discuss more as contact with the appropriate party is made. The commissioners discussed safety measures for jailed persons at the Crawford County Courthouse before, in between and after hearings. No decision was made. The commissioners were updated about a residence in Franklin and a second residence in Chicopee which have a nuisance violation. The commissioners spoke to Planning and Zoning to see where everyone was at on clearing the nuisance and what to do about repeated violations.