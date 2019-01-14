PITTSBURG — During the annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, Pittsburg Fire and Police Departments will go head-to-head to see which department’s chili will be voted best.

The American Red Cross, Pittsburg Chapter will host the “Battle of the Badges” blood drive at 1 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 22 and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 23 at Frisco Event Center.

“The police department won last year's contest by a mere three votes, but our brave firefighters have been binge watching the Food Network and are preparing for an epic battle in order to wrest the title from their opponents,” Volunteer Coordinator Paul Lyle said in a release.

Lyle said the Red Cross is collecting “much needed” blood to replenish supplies.

Donors have an opportunity to taste and cast a ballot for their chili choice, provided by members of the Pittsburg Police and Fire Departments.

While supplies last, donors will receive a Red Cross T-shirt as a thank you gift.

Appointments can be made at redcrossblood.org the 66762 zip code. Walk-ins are welcome.

