CRAWFORD COUNTY — One person is dead after a two vehicle wreck, Saturday approximately half a mile south of Pittsburg on Highway 69.

At about 9:15 p.m., Steven R. Horn, 53, of Oklahoma City was driving north in a 1996 Lincoln on Highway 69, when — according to the Kansas Highway Patrol — he crossed the center line and struck a 2010 Mazda driven by Jonah T. Carl, 18, of Frontenac, head on, as he was driving south on Highway 69.

Horn died of his injuries.

Carl and his passengers, Brooklyn Ussery, 16, of Pittsburg, Kassidy Odell, 16, of Pittsburg, and Brianna Hunt, 19, of Weir, were taken to Via Christi Hospital with serious injuries where their condition was unclear at presstime.



