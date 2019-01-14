FRONTENAC — Nanette Azamber Krumsick is a volunteer through and through.

She has spent a lifetime serving her community — which include serving as the President of the Frontenac United Methodist Women’s Organization, secretary of the Big Brutus board of directors, and a member of the Crawford County Genealogy Society, Miners Hall Museum, Chapter CJ, PEO, Friday Study Club and PHS Class Alumnae.

That’s just her current groups.

Azamber Krumsick has previously served in various capacities for the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Zone 6 Garden Club, Chicopee Foundation, Crawford County 4-H Clubs and she spent time as a Pittsburg and Wichita Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador.

For her volunteer efforts, she and 11 others were recently recognized as a 2019 Woman of Distinction by the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce. Azamber Krumsick and the others have a short biography and their photograph in the Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 community calendar. People may find the calendar at the chamber office.

“It was wonderful,” she said. “I was so honored.

“The women who have preceded me are just awesome and for me to be included with that group is just amazing. I’m just humbled and honored.”

Azamber Krumsicksaid she joins groups because she simply likes to be involved.

However, some groups have always sparked her interest.

When she was 25 her grandmother gifted her with the “family bible” which has her family records in it.

“I’ve been interested ever since,” Azamber Krumsick said. “I’m really into genealogy, I love genealogy.”

Since then she sought the missing links in her family tree. Now with the internet it’s much easier to look for people, she said.

Her love of genealogy led her to be a volunteer with the Crawford County Genealogy Society which is housed at Pittsburg Public Library.

“It’s always so much fun to help people find people they are looking for,” Azamber Krumsick.

Since joining, she and the others genealogy members have started many projects to preserve family genealogy. For example, they photographed page information of the deceased ranging from the years 1905 through 1976 at the funeral home in Frontenac. They put the photographs on CD’s which are available at the library.

They also scanned index cards with obituaries on them from PPL. They are not quite finished with this project yet, they are on the ‘S’s’

Her love of genealogy follows her during her travels, she has stopped at various places to seek information. Azamber Krumsick has traveled Europe and the majority of the United States, where she has found out about her own family line.

Azamber Krumsick’s father’s family was involved with mining, which sparked her interest in becoming involved with the Big Brutus board of directors.

Their recent projects included the Markley Shovel and a further while back the recreation of a photo book with photographs of area’s coal mining days.

Aside from genealogy and mining history, Azamber Krumsick’s favorite pastime hobby is square dancing. For 55 years she has twirled across the dance floor, which all began when she was in 4-H square dancing. She was also part of the Gents & Janes and various other groups in different cities she’s lived.

Most of all she’s also a grandmother. She has several grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

People may find her at Frontenac or Pittsburg High School sports games cheering her grandchildren on.

Azamber Krumsick said she gets involved as much as she does because “it’s good to give back” and she has been “truly blessed” for all she has been given.

— Stephanie Potter is a staff writer at the Morning Sun.






