PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg USD 250 Board of Education will soon be looking for a new principal at the end of the school year.

The school board accepted the resignation of Pittsburg High School Principal Phil Bressler during Monday’s school board meeting. Bressler has submitted his resignation, effective at the end of the school year.

According to Superintendent of Schools Rich Proffitt, Bressler is seeking other opportunities outside the district.

“He’s made — and everyone else — has made it known that he is wanting to seek some superintendent positions and there are quite a few of those that are open right now,” Proffitt said. “Until it was official we weren’t going to say anything.”

“We thank him for the job he has done here and wish him luck with his future endeavours in trying to secure those positions.”

The district will not be going through a firm this time. According to the district, they will have committees and have plans to share each step of the hiring process on their website USD250.org, where people can also find the job application. The deadline to apply is deadline Feb. 5.

In other business, the school board toured George Nettels and Lakeside Elementary Schools and Pittsburg High School. They had to opportunity to ask Crossland Construction representatives about each projects’ safety measures — such as storm shelter windows and how students will file out of the building during the emergency. They also asked Crossland about the progress of the projects and updates on the water leakage at the high school, which Crossland representatives said they do not expect any more issues with leaking.

The board also approved a change order in the amount of $306,037 payable to Trane US Inc. for the Pittsburg High School HVAC Equipment and Controls.

The movement of money from “one pocket to another” is classified a change order, the Proffitt said. What was going to Crossland will go to Trane.

The superintendent gave a report on what can happen if the federal shutdown continues. He said if the shutdown prolongs it could affect school lunch reimbursement.

