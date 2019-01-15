FRONTENAC — Frontenac Council member Ethan Spurling has moved on from the Frontenac City Council for his new position in the communication department of Governor Laura Kelly.

Spurling’s resignation was in effect on Monday.

Frontenac City Manager Brad Reams recognized Spurling's efforts in reaching toward the career path he wanted in political science.

“We have all really enjoyed working with Ethan,” Reams said. “He has been a very dedicated representative of the individuals in his wards as well as those in town.

“I think he always tries to make decisions with the entire community in mind, which is always a good thing.

“It is nice to have another person in Topeka from southeast Kansas to call if we need him.”

The city of Frontenac has opened applications for a new council member, Jan. 28 is the deadline. People may find the application at City Hall and on the Frontenac city website at Frontenacks.net

The mayor will visit with the applicant and determine an appointment with confirmation from the governing body of Frontenac on Feb. 4.

“I think we have a very good council that is concerned about the future of our community and I think someone who has a vision for our community as we grow and go forward would be a good addition to the group we already have,” Reams said.

The term ends for this seat on the second Monday in Jan. 2020.

June 1 is the cutoff to register with the county to run for elections in November.

— Stephanie Potter is a staff writer at the Morning Sun. She can be emailed at spotter@morningsun.net or follow her on Twitter @PittStephP and Instagram @stephanie_morningsun.