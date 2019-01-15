PITTSBURG — On Saturday, local and area residents will march down Broadway for the annual Women’s March and rally.

The march will be led by the southeast Kansas chapter of the National Organization for Women.

“We want to give local women a voice and a place to come and gather,” SEK NOW member Deborah McGeorge said.

According to a release, SEK NOW’s mission is to foster changes in the community, focusing on “six priority issues: Constitutional equality, reproductive rights and justice, racial justice, LGBTQ rights, ending violence against women and economic justice.”

McGeorge said people can feel “isolated and apart” from national events when they live in a small town. The event is to help those people feel more connected to the national event.

An estimated 250 people showed up for the march last year.

“There were no problems of any sort and it went wonderful,” McGeorge said. “All speakers were awesome and it was really an inspiring day.”

This year, SEK NOW will have presenters who will discuss about getting involved with politics, the importance of voting, immigration issues LGBTQ rights, empowering girls, women in poverty and more, McGeorge said.

“Last year, we felt so energized and inspired after it — that's a good reason to go,” McGeorge said. “It's fun, you can feel hopeful in the end, and more energized and inspired.”

Speakers at the rally will include:

Brooke Powell, Safehouse Crisis Center Program Director and SEK NOW Wonder Woman of 2019

Julie Huston, LGBTQA advocate and SEK NOW Wonder Woman of 2018

Monica Murnan, Kansas State Representative

Sarah Chenoweth, Pittsburg City Commissioner

Megan Stoneberger Johnson, Women Helping Women board member

Lori Martin, Pittsburg State University Assistant Professor

Marcia Weeks, voting rights advocate

Ximena Ibarra, Pittsburg High School student and student activist

Hailey Valley, Pittsburg High School student and student activist



Want to go?

Participants will begin marching at 1 p.m. on Saturday from the Farmer’s Market Pavilion on Broadway and 11th Street. They will then march to Pritchett Pavilion, located on the corner of Broadway and 2nd Street, where the rally will be. According to a release, organizers are encourage people who are unable to participate in the walking portion of the march to meet at the Pavilion for the main event.

In the event of ice, sleet or significant accumulation of snow, the march rally will be rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 26.

If in doubt, people can visit the SEK Now Facebook page or event page Women’s March 2019 Pittsburg, Kansas where the organizers will post updates about the march by late Friday.

— Stephanie Potter is a staff writer at the Morning Sun.