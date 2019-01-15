LIBERAL, MO — St. Mary’s-Colgan, the number one seed in both brackets at the Tony Dubray Classic, impressed in the opening round of the event.

The Panther boys’ varsity team earned a statement win in the first round, coming away with a 84-30 win over Bronaugh(Mo.).

In the girls’ game, the Panthers grabbed a 58-45 win over Crest to move on to the second round.

The girls’ will play the winner between Bronaugh/Liberal on Thursday at 4 p.m, while they boys’ will take on the winner of the Northeast-Liberal contest on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Trojans raid semifinals

The Girard Trojans Boys’ Varsity team won their eight-straight game, this time over Neodesha, 60-26, in the opening round of the Wilson County Tournament. The win set-up a semifinal clash against Bluestem on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.

The Trojan girls’ varsity team defeated Yates Center 55-43, and will take on an undefeated Goddard squad at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.