BASEHOR — Pittsburg senior captain Reece Watson led the Purple Dragon wrestling team once again this weekend, this time at the Bobcat Classic, going 5-1 and earning a bronze medal in the last Bobcat Classic of his prep career.

In the quarterfinals, Watson defeated highly-touted Shawnee Mission East wrestler Dane Erickson. Watson(15-4) beat Erickson by way of a 9-1 majority decision. Erickson, who is the second ranked wrestler in Class 6A, falls to 19-2 on the year.

Davis earns trophy in kids division

DK Davis captured first place in the Bobcat Kids Classic. Davis earned the Most Outstanding Wrestler trophy after finishing with a 4-0 record. Davis also notched one fall in the event.