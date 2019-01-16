PITTSBURG — Celebrations By Lori received a sweet surprise when they were asked to bake 300 cookies for the Kelly-Rogers Inaugural ball.

Owner, Lori Horton and her husband Travis braved the snowy weather on Sunday and delivered the cookies to Topeka for the event which was the following day.

The Hortons brought their signature honey dough cookies designed as the governor’s seal and the shape of Kansas — along with traditional Kansas symbols, the sunflower and wheat stocks.

All of the vendors — from flowers to bands — were researched and vetted by the inaugural party planning committee.

“After that, I don’t know exactly what tipped the scales in our favor, but I like to think it was a dedication to a yummy fresh baked and beautiful product for every one of our customers,” Lori Horton said.

Horton said she didn’t hesitate when she received the call.

“I thought, that’s amazing and that’s exactly what that office should be doing,” she said. “They didn’t ask first if I voted for her … it was just ‘you’re a constituent and you're a part of this.’

“I thought it was amazing, of course I wanted to be part of that”

Horton applauded Kelly for reaching out to her and many other small businesses across the state.

“She not only reached out across the state, but to her small business people,” Horton said. “New business is great and we need as much as can, but it was nice someone remembered the businesses that have been growing and have been building in this state are important too.”

The governor said in a release that she wanted to highlight local talent.

“Part of what makes Kansas so special is the immense talent of local farmers, merchants, restaurants and entertainers in our communities,” Governor Laura Kelly said in a release. “We knew immediately that we wanted to highlight the best that Kansas has to offer through the local vendors featured in the inaugural festivities.”

— Stephanie Potter is a staff writer at the Morning Sun. She can be emailed at spotter@morningsun.net or follow her on Twitter @PittStephP and Instagram @stephanie_morningsun.