PITTSBURG — A concerned citizen called in a reckless driver which led to a vehicle pursuit and arrest.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, at approximately 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday, officers from the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to assist the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department with a reckless driving complaint on U.S. 69 Bypass.

According to the reporting party, a white passenger car was allegedly driving behind the reporting party in a reckless manner and had attempted to confront the reporting party at stop lights near Quincy Street, the release said.

The vehicles continued north on the bypass, then turned east onto 4th Street entering the city. An officer enroute to the call passed the vehicles in the area of 4th and Miles, the release said.

The suspect vehicle, later identified as a 2000 Chevrolet Impala made an illegal turn in front of the officer almost striking another vehicle on 4th Street. The vehicle turned north onto Miles Street where the officer attempted to stop the vehicle.

A brief pursuit ensued in the immediate area until the suspect vehicle became disabled due to a flat tire and engine failure.

According to the release, the pursuit ended in the area of the 800 block of North Chestnut Street in an alley, where the driver of the suspect vehicle exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

The driver was apprehended after a brief foot chase. As the suspect exited his vehicle, he failed to put the vehicle in park, causing the vehicle to roll back into a Pittsburg Police Department cruiser, resulting in minor damage to the patrol car.

A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper was near the area at the time of the vehicle pursuit, and took over the investigation due to the accident involving the patrol car.

The suspect was identified as Jerry Dean Williams, Jr., 54, of Pittsburg. Williams was arrested at the scene and is facing charges of Driving Under the Influence, Reckless Driving, Fleeing and Eluding and Obstruction. The incident remains under investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the police department.