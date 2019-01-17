PITTSBURG — Local chiropractor, Dr. Kayla Riggs, and 11 others were recently recognized as 2019 Women of Distinction by the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce. She has a short biography and her photograph in the Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 community calendar. People may find the calendar at the chamber office.

“It’s an amazing honor, I’m really grateful for it and I plan to use it in the future to do even better for the community,” she said.

Riggs is the co-owner of Riggs Chiropractic, which she owns with her husband Tyler.

When Riggs was going to college she didn’t know exactly what she was going to be.

“I started in pre-pharmacy and I realized it wasn’t enough patient interaction as I really wanted,” she said. “I wanted to be more involved with their cases, have a more personal long-term relationship with my patients.”

She changed her major again and went the education route.

“I decided that was for me and I shadowed an office in Wayne, Nebraska where I did my undergrad at,” Riggs said. “At the office I shadowed, I saw a 90-year-old woman and a five-day-old baby in the same day.

“And just the diversity of that, I fell in love with. Everyone that came in was happier when they left.

“You truly saw the difference that you were making in your patients lives in a matter of minutes and that was what was so appealing to me.”

Seeing her patients feel better makes coming to work easy. A few weeks ago, a patient came in for her first adjustment and felt so relieved she came to tears, Riggs said.

“After her first adjustment she started bawling because she felt so much relief,” Riggs said. “Seeing those kind of reactions makes it so much easier to pull those long nights and longs days and leave your babies at home.

“But it’s an amazing profession where you get to change lives in more than one way.”

Riggs is currently president-elect of Pittsburg Area Young Professionals and has been active in Pittsburg Mother to Mother Ministry, her parish, and the Kansas Chiropractic Association.

Under Kayla and her husband’s leadership, Riggs Chiropractic donates a portion of their proceeds each month to benefit a local need, they have also started their own foundation.

“We find worthy causes that we feel like might need extra help,” she said.

The business is one of the largest donors in our area for Toys for Tots drive at Christmas and recently helped put together VIP Kid’s boxes for Fostering Connections.

Riggs said she wants to be a good role model for her daughters.

When it comes to her children’s feature she wants them to know that they can be mothers and bosses, owners — whatever they please.

“When I go to work everyday I tell them I get to help people, and setting that example at an early age instead of ‘well I gotta punch in today’ no I get to help people, mom is needed at work and I think that is a really important thing for young girls as well,” she said.

Riggs said she also wants to encourage women to “be their own heros.”

“A lot of times in society women are put in a victim role,” she said. “Everything going on in our lives, we can rise above that. I think that is really important.”

When Riggs is not at the clinic, she can be found hanging out with her family and at church.

We are outdoorsy people, spends time at Grand Lake with her family and also quilts and sews.

