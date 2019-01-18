ARMA — An Arma man has been arrested on rape charges.

According to a release from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, Jacob Quentin Bryant, 22, of Arma, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant for rape of a child under the age of 14.

The arrest was a result of an investigation by the CRSO and Arma Police Department, with assistance from the Pittsburg Police Department.

Investigators determined that there was probable cause to believe that Bryant, a contracted employee of USD 246, assigned as a bus monitor, committed the alleged offense against a Northeast Elementary School student.

The incident was reported to occur on the school bus as the student was being transported home from school on Nov. 30, 2018

Rape of a child under the age of 14 is an off-grid person felony and carries a potential mandatory sentence of life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years.

Bryant is being held on $100,000 bond pending formal charges.