PITTSBURG — Led by 25 points from guard Javon Grant and hot-shooting from three-point territory, Pittsburg defeated Carl Junction 71-50 in the first game of the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament in Pittsburg.

After a close first quarter, Pittsburg begin to push the pace in the second quarter. Purple Dragon Trenton Austin’s dunk in the quarter helped pace the Purple Dragons to a 14-4 run.

Grant was the spark-plug throughout, nailing five of Pittsburg’s 10 three-pointers.

Pittsburg(8-0) will move on to play Glendale at 7 p.m.

Carl Junction will play against Tecumseh in the consolation bracket.

Carl Junction struggled to fight their way back into the game in the second half, with Gavyn Elkmail helping to extend the Purple Dragon advantage.

Elkmail finished with 18 points. Alex Baker led Carl Junction with 17 points.

Pittsburg entered the game on a eight-game winning streak, placing them fifth in the Class 5A Coaches poll.

On Wednesday night, the Pittsburg girls’ varsity team fell to Carthage 61-52.

The Purple Dragons held close to Carthage for three frames, including building a 44-33 lead in the third quarter, but Carthage would quickly storm back into the game.

The Tigers rallied, going on a 16-5 surge starting midway in the third quarter, before grabbing the lead in the fourth.

Technical fouls and turnovers plagued the Purple Dragons in the second half, and Carthage closed the game on a 11-0 run to race out to the win.

Madden Petty led the Purple Dragons with 10 points.

Providence knocks off Raiders

Facing stiff competition in the opening round of the Kansas Army National Guard tournament, the Frontenac Varsity Boys’ fell to Providence Academy 67-52.

In girls’ varsity action, the Raiders were defeated by Nevada 65-47.

Panthers outlast Liberal in thriller

The St. Mary’s-Colgan Boys’ outlasted Liberal in a four overtime game, winning 48-46.

The win guaranteed the Panthers spot into the championship matchup.

In the girls’ bracket, the Panthers knocked off Bronaugh 45-32 to clinch their spot in Saturday’s championship matchup.

Both Colgan teams will take on Galena in the championship matchup on Friday. The girls’ game is scheduled for 6 p.m, with the boys’ set to follow them at 7:30 p.m.

Full recap of the Thursday and Friday tournament games will be available in Sunday’s edition of the Morning Sun.