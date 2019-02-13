FRONTENAC — Freeman Health System hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday, marking the opening of its newest clinic, Freeman Midwest Internal Medicine, at 608 Willard in Frontenac.

Dr. William Sullivan and his wife Patricia Sullivan, DNP, officially became Freeman employees on Feb. 1.

“So we are very, very excited to welcome them into the Freeman family as they continue their practice here in Frontenac,” Freeman President and CEO Paula Baker said.

“Locally owned, not-for-profit and nationally recognized, Freeman Health System includes

Freeman Hospital West, Freeman Hospital East, Freeman Neosho Hospital and Ozark Center –

the area’s largest provider of behavioral health services – as well as two urgent care clinics,

dozens of physician clinics and a variety of specialty services,” according to a company press release.

The Sullivans first opened the Frontenac clinic about two-and-a-half years ago. Since then they have seen thousands of patients from over seven states, William Sullivan said.

“That’s why we decided with the change to Freeman we would change our name to Freeman Midwest Internal Medicine,” he said.

Sullivan said the clinic serves over 5,000 clients in the immediate area and has brought several million dollars worth of revenue into the local economy. The clinic has brought five new jobs to the local community, he said, and may be looking to add another five in roughly the next three to six months.

“There will definitely be some noticeable changes with the clinic,” he said. “We’re going to see expanded products and services offered.”

The clinic also plans to expand its office hours and weekend hours.

“Freeman is such an amazing healthcare umbrella to be under because they’re very innovative and they see the future of where medicine is going, and that’s why we wanted to be connected with them,” Patricia Sullivan said.

Julie Reams, membership and special events director for the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is “really happy” that Freeman and the Sullivans chose to join the chamber and to see chamber membership expanding north from Pittsburg into communities throughout the broader area such as Frontenac.

“We look forward to their continued support as the year progresses,” she said.