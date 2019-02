PITTSBURG — Two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on 4th St. in the vicinity of Pittsburg High School shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 12. Devin Graff of Pittsburg, traveling westbound, crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by Carley Burger of Webb City, Mo., according to Pittsburg police. Both drivers sustained injuries and were transported to the Via Christi Emergency Room for treatment. Both vehicles were towed from the scene of the accident. An investigation is ongoing.