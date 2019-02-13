PITTSBURG — On Valentine’s Day, love will be in the air and hopefully will it will be as everlasting as Paul and Elvina “Viney” Shields’ marriage.

One month and two days from Thursday, Paul and Viney will celebrate 78 years of marriage.

Paul showed up to Viney’s doorstep to take her sister out on a date. Her sister, however, already had a date and so Paul asked Viney.

Their first date was to the community dance.

“I called for another,” Paul said. “We had a great time.”

Several dates and a year later Paul and Viney were married.

They were “blessed” with three children, Lynn Shields, Steve Shields and Paula Farabi. They lived in Fredonia for several years where they raised their children.

“We had a great family,” Paul said.

Paul described Viney as “the life of the party.”

“She could remember jokes from the word go,” he said.

Viney said she loves “everything” about Paul.

After their children grew up, the couple traveled traveled across the United States, from east to west coast and Canada.

The couple share a love of golf and Viney, especially, played bridge for several years.

Now in their 90s they live at Carrington Place where they play “Fast Track” daily.

The couple said good habits, listening to one another and their health were all part of their happy marriage.

