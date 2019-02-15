PITTSBURG — The Purple Dragons earned a sweep against Fort Scott on Thursday night. The girls’ team grabbed a 49-19 victory, with the boys’ winning 59-55 in the nightcap.

The boys’ victory clinched the SEK title for the Purple Dragons, with three games remaining on the schedule.

Javon Grant led Pittsburg in scoring for the second game in the row, notching 21 points. It was his second straight 20-point outing, after hitting that milestone against Labette County on Tuesday.

The two teams traded punches throughout the first half, with the Tigers earning a 33-30 advantage at the break based on hot shooting.

Pittsburg kept their composure throughout, led by the scoring of Grant and forward Gavyn Elkamil.

Elkamil, who hit the go-ahead three pointer at Fort Scott with 2.2 seconds remaining in the last meeting, scored 14 points.

Pittsburg regained a three-point lead at the end of three quarters, and played well in the fourth quarter to hold off the Tiger advances.

Fort Scott had the opportunity to steal the win late, gaining possession of the ball down 57-55 with 30 seconds remaining, but senior Jerek Butcher tipped a errant Fort Scott pass, forcing a crucial turnover.

Pittsburg’s Trenton Austin gathered the loose ball and took it coast-to-coast for a one-handed slam to delight the crowd and punctuate the SEK title.

Austin tallied 11 points, with Butcher tacking on eight.

The Purple Dragons remain undefeated in SEK-play, winning their tenth straight contest. Parsons, who were expected to be neck-and-neck with Pittsburg at the top of the standings before the season started, will have to settle for second in league play with a 6-3 record.

The win pushed the boys’ to a 14-3 overall record, and the Purple Dragons will look to break into the top five of the coaches 5A poll next week, after landing at number six in the last rankings.

Pittsburg Girls’ bounce back from defeat with blowout win

After struggling on the road against Labette County on Tuesday, the Purple Dragons girls’ varsity offense sprung alive on Thursday, defeating Fort Scott 49-19.

The Purple Dragons seemed to have more energy than the Tigers from the onset, holding the visitors to 3 points in the opening quarter.

Pittsburg took a 22-11 lead into halftime, and the Purple Dragons continued to extend their advantage in the second half.

Fort Scott struggled to make shots, finishing the match 7-30 from the field. Pittsburg’s Madden Petty and Kaydn Matlock helped push the tempo for Pittsburg in third frame.

Pittsburg would go on a 16-5 run in the quarter, breaking open the game and allowing them to coast to the victory.

It was a team-effort scoring wise for Pittsburg. Matlock led the Purple Dragons in scoring with 11 points, with Petty notching 10 points. Aubree Beitzinger scored six.

Pittsburg’s Zoe Pinamonti scored six points, Sophia Pinamonti chipped in five, and Ele Hendrickson notched eight.

Up Next

Pittsburg is scheduled to travel to Lawrence to play Olathe on Saturday, but the game will be based on a decision regarding the weather.