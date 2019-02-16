PITTSBURG — For the past several years, Via Christi hospital in Pittsburg has been affiliated with Ascension Medical Group, but it is only more recently that this partnership has been publicly visible. On Feb. 14, the rebranding became official, as the hospital’s leadership and staff celebrated the medical center’s renaming as Ascension Via Christi.

“We’ve been formally part of Ascension since 2013, so what you’re seeing today is a culmination of several years of work of us on a journey to a unified brand,” said Randy Cason, president of Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg. “And you’re now beginning to see it, including everything from signage to the work that we’re doing as being a part of a national healthcare ministry.”

In addition to speeches from leadership of the local hospital and of the broader Ascension Via Christi organization, the ceremony included a blessing from Father Jerome Spexarth of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pittsburg.

“First and foremost the whole reason for doing this was really for the sake of our patients, to help better connect our care for the sake of them being able to navigate their care and really better connect things, not just across the state but across the country,” said Rosie Ford, senior director of brand marketing at Ascension.

“Our mission statement talks about how we’re rooted in the loving ministry of Jesus,” said Peter Mayo, senior director of mission integration for Ascension Via Christi. “Our coming together helps us to do that better, because as you probably know healthcare in the United States is a pretty unstable thing.”

Mayo’s comment on the instability of healthcare could not have come at a more appropriate moment. As the ceremony at Ascension Via Christi was ongoing, news was just emerging of the sudden closures of three other Southeast Kansas medical facilities: Oswego Community Hospital, Oswego Community Clinic and Chetopa Community Clinic.

“The closure of Oswego Community Hospital is unfortunate for all of Southeast Kansas,” Ascension Via Christi’s Randy Cason said in a written statement following the Feb. 14 ceremony. “This marks the second hospital to close in our region in the past 3 months. It is a hard time for all rural hospitals across the state. I hope that our Kansas Legislature will recognize this and support Kancare expansion for the benefit of all Kansas hospitals. Relieving this financial burden for the 150,000 Kansans that are not covered would be a great first step in addressing this risk to our state’s hospitals.”

Governor Laura Kelly similarly released a statement pointing to Medicaid shortfalls as a cause of the unexpected hospital and clinic closures.

“Once again, we see the consequences of failing to expand Medicaid. Another Kansas hospital, this time in Oswego, has closed its doors. Studies show about 30% of our state’s hospitals are considered financially vulnerable. In small communities across our state - these facilities are at serious risk of closure,” Kelly said in that statement. “Just by expanding KanCare - the state’s Medicaid program - we can help keep these important facilities open and provide affordable health care to 150,000 more Kansans - no matter where they live. It is time to put politics aside and do what is best for the families and communities of Kansas.”

Others, however, have pointed to different issues, such as problems with the parent company of Oswego Community Hospital and the two shuttered clinics, Empower HMS. The company is “under fire in six different states” according to ABC News affiliate WCTI-TV, while its CEO, Jorge Perez, “is facing accusations he used hospital labs for improper billing,” the Kansas City Star reports.