PITTSBURG – On Valentine’s Day several area groups took the opportunity to coordinate a Healthy Heart Fair at Pittsburg State University to coincide with everyone’s favorite heart-themed holiday.

Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences-Joplin, Dr. Mindi Garner, Ascension Via Christi Hospital, Pittsburg State University Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing, Mount Carmel Foundation and the Crawford County Health Department sponsored the Feb. 14 heart fair. Though this was the first Healthy Heart Fair in Pittsburg, organizers hope to make it an annual event.

“The event is a heart health screening,” said Laura Rosch, dean of KCU-Joplin’s College of Osteopathic Medicine. “It’s a free screening for the community, and the second-year medical students, about 40 of them from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences–Joplin Campus came over and they’re working with the nursing students from Pitt State,” to offer free cholesterol, diabetes, and blood pressure screenings.

There were also tables set up with free pamphlets and information on topics such as diet and exercise to avoid heart disease.

“You know we’re seeing it in the younger populations now too, people younger and younger because of the higher prevalence of obesity and poor diet and uncontrolled blood pressure, all of those are factors for heart disease and stroke,” Rosch said, “and heart disease is the number one killer of people in the United States.”

Besides the KCU medical students and staff who came from Joplin, local groups also sponsored and participated in the Healthy Heart Fair.

“We’re here just to promote the public health services,” said Rebecca Adamson, Crawford County Health Department director. “We brought flu shots, pneumonia shots, different things just about nutrition, diet, healthy eating. We have some chronic disease reduction classes that we brought information on.”

28 graduate students from Pittsburg State University Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing also volunteered for the event, where they were helping with the various screenings and informational activities.

“This is a great opportunity for us to have the inter-professional collaboration with another school. It allows our graduate students to interact with medical students and vice versa, since they will be working together in the future,” said PSU School of Nursing assistant professor Trina Larery.

“We’re hoping to make this an annual event. So hopefully as years go on, more people will hear about it and be able to participate. I think the numbers may be a little bit low now just because it is the first time we’ve done it, but once the community hears about it and it gets out then our numbers will definitely go up and probably double or triple next year at least.”



