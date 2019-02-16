PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State University seniors majoring in Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering Technology have designed and now are fabricating a unique project which will have an impact further than the gradebook.

The team of seven — Joshua Alstatt, of Kansas City, Mo., Ayman Alsunay of Saudi Arabia, Trey Byrne of Eudora, Adam Fogle of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Nick Haynes of Lawrence,, Devin Lynn of Cherryvale, and Mitchell Yeomans of Kansas City, Kansas, — have designed a pedicab.

Pedicabs are common means of transport in large cities and also known as a bike taxi or a cycle rickshaw, a release from PSU said. What is not so common about the project is that they have designed the pedicab to accommodate a rider in a wheelchair.

“We haven’t found anything online that accommodates a passenger in a wheelchair,” Yeomans said. “With our research we believe we are one of the first to have a pedicab that will hold a wheelchair.

“It’s maybe going to give people who were not able to go outside and ride a bike to have that experience.”

At the end the semester, the pedicab will be donated to Live Well Age Well for use at nursing homes or at assisted living residences.

The project is a collaboration between the students and a community partner, Live Well Crawford County, a non-profit organization that promotes healthy lifestyle choices through education, motivation, and support for all generations. It includes five task forces: Live Active, Eat Well, Breathe Well, Work Well and Age Well.

“From our perspective, this is such an incredible project with all of the people that are involved and all of the people that this will effect and serve,” Live Well Crawford County Executive Director Brad Stroud said. “Every student said they wanted to do something that helped people and lasted beyond the scope of the project or the assignment.

“They are wanting to do something that make difference in someone's life, it really fell right in line of what we are trying to do.”

PSU Associate Professor Laura Covert-Miller, who teaches in the Department of Health, Human Performance, and Recreation and is the co-chair for Age Well, said the committee was hoping for a type of pedicab, so she helped facilitate it becoming a student project.

“I think it’s a really good project for them to be working on because with this project it is something that will continue to be used,” Covert-Miller said. “It is intended to be used during biking season with community residents and to help provide a lasting impact in the community.”

Once the pedicab is finished and has been tested, students in the HHPR department will have the opportunity to serve as volunteer pedalers.

“We can use it as an example for other interventions for various populations who may not able to ride bicycles on their own,” Covert-Miller said.

The is not the first time the HHPR department has collaborated with a senior design team. In the past they have designed and created handcycles and other equipment for exercise science.

Stroud said he’s impressed with the students and looks forward to seeing the completed project.

“As this project goes along, you get to see every one of those students,” Stroud said. “You can see that hey are excited about this project and are invested in the project.

“It’s not just a project and it’s not just an assignment to them. There is real pride in their eyes.”

— Stephanie Potter is a staff writer at the Morning Sun. She can be emailed at spotter@morningsun.net or follow her on Twitter @PittStephP and Instagram @stephanie_morningsun.



