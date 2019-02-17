PITTSBURG — Christian Edmondson notched the first double-double of his career, but it wasn’t enough to push the Pittsburg State Men's’ Basketball team to the win over Missouri State Southern on Saturday.

MIAA leading scorer Grant Lozoya scored 17 points, but it was Edmondson who paced the Gorillas with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Braelon Walker paced the Lions to a late 13-0 run that help down the Gorillas. Walker finished with 23 points. Five Lions scored in double-figures.

Cam Martin finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

In the Women's’ matchup the Gorillas earned a senior day victory, defeating MSSU 78-61. The Gorillas trailed by one point at the half, but PIttsburg State launched a run in third, extending the lead to 23-14.

Athena Alvarado led Pittsburg State with 18 points, eight rebouds and three blocks. Maya Williams also scored 18 points.

Chasidee Owens led MSSU with 17 points. Teammate Chelsey Henry added in 16.

Pittsburg State will do battle again against the Lions on Tuesday, in Joplin.