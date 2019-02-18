PITTSBURG — Did you know that toucan tails only appear blue because of the light?

Children learned about rainforest animals while learning how to paint on their day off of school on Monday at Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium.

It was all part of the lesson by Trish Hobbs, the instructor and founder of Art Parts of Drawing Fundamentals.

Hobbs turned rainforest sounds on to set the scene and provided each child with a clay chameleon to paint and an easel to draw and paint a toucan.

The children rolled up their sleeves and painted away.

Some painted their chameleons pink and purple, others went with a leafy green look.

They learned that acrylic paints are “scared of water,” that acrylic paints are opaque and easy to blend.

Hobbs has taught art since 1994 beginning in Denver and then in Tulsa, and now offers the program in Pittsburg. Monday was her first class in Pittsburg.



Art is Hobbs’ passion, she said, and she drew a lot as a child and entered into art contests at school.

“It just kind of bloomed and next thing I knew I became an art teacher,” she said.

Her daughter, Rosalind Hobbs joins her as an assistant instructor for the class. She is a freshman at Pittsburg State University and hopes to have an art class of her own like her mother.

“Ever since I was a little I went along with her in class, I was always in the background and worked with her as I grew up … We enjoy getting to know the kids, they get to learn our relationship,” Rosalind Hobbs said. “It’s just fun to have family in this kind of experience.”

“It’s more than just art,” Trisha Hobbs said.

Shy children leaving the class feel more confident and their self-esteem is boosted, Hobbs said.

“At the end of the class one student was so happy with his drawing, he was so proud of his work,” she said.

The students don’t realize, but they are also learning geometry and math, Hobbs said.

“They don’t even know they are learning, or doing math, because they don’t get into fractions or ratios,” she said. “It kind of creates a holistic experience.”

Hobbs said the art class has helped children with autism and ADHD, assisting with motor skills and providing an avenue to create.

People can learn more about the art camp by visiting the Draw With Art Parts website at drawwithartparts.com.

More camps will be available on Friday for Frontenac school children and during spring break March 11 through March 15.

