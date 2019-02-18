PITTSBURG — For the second year, a Mardi Gras-themed brunch will be hosted to help secure new bras for clients at Wesley House, Safehouse Crisis Center and students in Pittsburg USD 250.

MardiBra will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 2 at the Crestwood Country Club.

hosted by Wesley House, Safehouse, the community group P3 and The Family Resource Center.

Last year was a success, P3 Co-Chair Dawn McNay said. Over 260 bras and $2,000 in donations were collected.

The staff at Wesley House, Safehouse and the USD 250 group P3 were thrilled with the “support” they received from the Pittsburg community, McNay said.

The 260 bras are nearly depleted, which encouraged the groups to host another event o replenish the supply of women’s undergarments.

“We are excited to be able to provide the event again,” McNay said. “We look forward to all the donations of new bras and monetary donations.”



Want to go?

People can purchase tickets at the following businesses: Little Shop of Flowers; Salon 9; Embellish Boutique; Bella Rosa; Audacious Boutique, and Strawberry Moon.

Tickets are $40 per ticket for the organizers to purchase a new bra or underwear on the participant's behalf. Tickets cost $25 for people who bring a new bra.

Ticket reservations are due by Feb. 22.



— Stephanie Potter is a staff writer at the Morning Sun. She can be emailed at spotter@morningsun.net or follow her on Twitter @PittStephP and Instagram @stephanie_morningsun.