PITTSBURG — Adventure awaits.

The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce is taking the community on an adventure during its 2019 Business Expo.

The theme for this year’s Expo is, “Adventures in Business: Expanding your Boundaries.”

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Meadowbrook Mall.

Local vendors will showcase products and services. Industries represented at the show include: health care, media, realty, banking, retail and many more.

The Business Expo is expected to attract 1,000 attendees over two days, a release from the chamber said.

“The purpose of the Chamber is to create a culture that fosters business and community growth,” Chamber Director of Marketing and Communications Josh Lowe said. “The annual business expo is one of the purest forms of accomplishing that goal; the expo provides a perfect opportunity for businesses to connect with community members and other businesses.”

The first 250 attendees at the Business Expo will receive a gift bag from Custom Awards. All attendees who visit every booth will be entered into a drawing for a $50 Chamber Community Gift Certificate, the release said.

The Expo will kick off on Friday morning with a Chamber Coffee hosted by Custom Awards, Inc. A panel of judges will survey the booths prior to the coffee, and awards will be presented during the coffee in three categories: “Best Use of Theme,” “Best Use of Product” and “Best in Show.”

