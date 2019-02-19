1.The Crawford County Commission met Tuesday, Feb. 19 and approved the consent agenda.

2. The commission signed motions including the adoption of a Local Emergency Operations Plan for Crawford County.

3. The commission heard a presentation from John Varsolona of Varsolona Driving School about defensive driving training for county employees.

4. Rick Pfeiffer, director of Crawford County Mental Health Center, and Dwight Brennfoerder of Brennfoerder Architectural Services gave a presentation about plans for a new Addiction Treatment Center.

5.The commission voted to rescind an earlier resolution in support of a plan to extend the Watco Trail from Pittsburg to Cherokee.



