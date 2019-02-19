RIVERTON — The Girard Trojans swept the Riverton Rams in high school hoops action on Monday.

The Trojans begin what will be a busy week for them on the road, where they overwhelmed the undermanned Rams.

The varsity girls’ won their matchup against the Rams 61-22. Gabbi Sands led the Trojans with 14 points. Sands knocked down four three-pointers.

Trojan Kalyn Flaharty notched 10 points.

Led by 24 points from leading-scorer Caleb Muia, the Trojan varsity boys’ jumped out to an early lead, then starved off a Ram comeback to grab a 48-40 win.