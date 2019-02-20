PITTSBURG — Led by 14 points by Cathy Farmer, the St. Mary’s-Colgan Girls’ Varsity defeated Girard 52-36.

The Panthers grabbed an early lead in the first quarter, and maintained the lead throughout the game, taking a nine point lead at halftime, and pushing the advantage to double digits in the third quarter.

The Trojans struggled to score against the Panthers length throughout. Kalyn Flaharty notched 6 points to lead Girard.

Aubri Piccini chipped in 11 points for the Panthers.

In the boy’s matchup, the Panthers defeated Girard 35-34 to complete the Colgan sweep.

Girard earned an nine point halftime advantage, but the Panthers battled back with tough defense.

St. Mary’s-Colgan held Girard leading-scorer Caleb Muia to 12 points on the game. Ryder Worrell scored 13 points to lead Girard in scoring.

Worrell nailed a three in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter, but it there wasn’t enough time for the Trojans to complete the comeback.

UP NEXT

Giard will host Baxter Springs in their season finale on Thursday. Tuesday marked St. Mary’s-Colgan’s last game of the season before the sub-state tournament next week.

Frontenac earns split against Columbus

The Frontenac Girls’ Varsity team fell to Columbus 55-49. In boys’ action, the Raiders defeated the Titans 65-59.