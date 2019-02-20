PITTSBURG – A local student was presented with a prestigious journalism award Wednesday, marking the first time a Pittsburg student has won the Kansas Scholastic Press Association’s annual award in more than three decades.

Pittsburg High School senior Nicole Konopelko received the award for Kansas Student Journalist of the Year for 2019 on Feb. 20.

“This is truly the culmination of so many years of hard work, telling the stories of the school, rewriting sentences, you know, shooting video, doing all the things to build together this portfolio that I’m still kind of in disbelief that this happened,” Konopelko said. “I’m beyond ecstatic that it happened.”

Konopelko, who plans to attend the University of Kansas on a full-ride scholarship, said most winners of the award in past years came from Kansas City-area schools. Emily Smith, student publications adviser at PHS, similarly pointed out that while a Pittsburg student won the KSPA’s annual award in 1986, it had a different name then, making Konopelko officially the first PHS student to win the Kansas Student Journalist of the Year award.

“She came in as a freshman and just kind of fell in love with the art of storytelling and kind of found her passion,” Smith said of Konopelko. “She’s not ever shied away from a tough story, and I think she does tell difficult stories but she tells them well.”

Konopelko, editor of the school’s newspaper, the Booster, said one story she wrote that she felt had a noticeable impact was an article about road safety at an intersection near PHS. But she said all the stories she has written about her community “have truly been an honor.”

As part of her receiving the award, Konopelko’s work will be entered in the National Scholastic Press Association’s high school journalism competition in Anaheim, California in April.

“I think that if you’re doing journalism for an award, your heart isn’t really in the right place. So while I did win this award, and while I did put a lot of work into it, I truly did not tell the stories of Pittsburg High to win the award. I did it because I had a passion for journalism and, you know, exposing the truth and holding those in power accountable.”

Smith, who advises 30 students on the school newspaper staff, 15 on yearbook, 30 photographers, and has a waitlist to get into her classes, said Konopelko’s winning the award is “a testament to the community here within the school and the surrounding area.”

Konopelko’s mother Tatiana also attended the award ceremony Feb. 20.

“I’m very excited because I saw how much time and effort she invested in this and it’s amazing to see the results,” Tatiana Konopelko said. “It’s a huge start for her.”