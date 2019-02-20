PITTSBURG — Local dental practice Herron Regional Dental Center has donated a much-needed piece of dental equipment to Labette Community College’s Dental Assistant Program.

The practice donated the equipment to help ensure the school’s dental assistant students are trained in the latest technology and have an advantage in the job market upon graduation.

Labette Community College’s Dental Assistant program is located at the LCC Cherokee Center in Pittsburg.

The donated equipment, the iTero Intraoral Scanner, is designed to scan patients’ mouths, replacing the need for impressions. It is used for crowns, bridges and Invisalign images. Most importantly it is the type of equipment students would see in a real-world work environment, a release from Herron Regional Dental Center said.

Dr. Robert Herron, of Herron Regional Dental Center in Pittsburg knew the kind of educational advantage an iTero Intraoral Scanner could provide the students at Labette, the release said. So, when his practice purchased a new scanner, he donated his older one for the students to use.

“Labette Community College has a quality dental assistant program,” Herron said in the release. “Students that get to use technology like the iTero will be better trained for entering the workforce.”

“This donation from Dr. Herron is a tremendous asset for our program,” LCC Dental Assistant Program Director Leigh Ann Martin said in the release. “Our students will be able to train on technology that will be synonymous with the equipment they will use upon entering the workforce.

“Dr. Herron’s generosity is benefiting our students and future dental assistants.”

According to the release, Herron and Herron Regional Dental Center are no strangers to the LCC dental assistant program. Herron serves on the LCC dental assistant advisory council and hosts student clinicals at Herron Regional Dental Center.