PITTSBURG – Health Occupations Students of America’s annual Kansas conference and competition, originally scheduled to begin Wednesday at Pittsburg State University, has been delayed until Thursday, Feb. 21.

The event, which had been planned to go through both days, will instead last just one day, beginning at 8 a.m. at PSU’s Overman Student Center. About 300 high school students from across the state are expected to attend.

“Partnering on the event is the Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing, where several of the competitions will take place in the simulated lab,” according to a press release about the conference. “The remainder of the competitions will take place in the Overman Student Center and include forensic science, genetics, emergency medical sciences, psychology, physical therapy, and more.”

Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), founded in 1976, “provides a unique program of leadership development, motivation, and recognition exclusively for secondary, postsecondary, adult, and collegiate students enrolled in health science education and biomedical science programs” or those with an interest in pursuing a health-related career, according to its website.

The organization claims 245,000 members through 54 chartered HOSA Associations, including – somewhat ironically considering the group’s name – some outside of the United States and even outside of the Western Hemisphere.

“Those who join the [Health Science Education]-HOSA Partnership recognize the importance of providing students with training far beyond the basic technical skills needed for entry into the health care field,” according to HOSA’s website. “The rapidly changing health care system needs dedicated workers who, in addition to their technical skills, are people-oriented and capable of playing a leadership or followership role as a member of a healthcare team.”