PITTSBURG — A child’s imagination can make a cardboard box become a castle and — for Binky, Vivan and a sheep named Bob — their imagination took them to a whole other planet with the help of Binky’s two-speed clock.

Pitt State Theatre will present a sci-fi fantasy comedy “The Revenge of the Space Pandas or Binky Rudich and the Two-Speed Clock,” which brings to life the adventure of a whiz-kid scientist, Binky, and his friends, a girl named Vivian and a sheep named Bob.

The production is based on a children’s novel, but the play was created to fit every audience.

“I’ve always loved it because I kinda love the sci-fi genre and that’s not often done in theatre because we don’t have the technical magic that film does,” Director Megan Westhoff said.

The theatre has found a way to do so with the help of Linden Little who is the scenic and lighting designer and Lisa Quinteros is the costume designer. They will bring the story to life with the help of a little “stage magic.”

Imagination is a formative part of being a child, Westhoff said.

“I also love it [the play] because it talks about important things for kids like, childhood best friends, developing those relationships and also the importance and value of make believe and imagination, because unfortunately a lot of times as adults that’s kind of cultured out of us in a lot of ways,” Westhoff said.

The audience will also meet two space pandas, who might be considered to some as “nimrods,” according to the cast.

Space Pandas Hailey Denton and Garrett Wainscott serve as the army of the planet Crestview “the heart of the Goolagong System, the pearl of the Goose Nebula” under their leader George Topax, “sorta like storm troopers,” Wainscott said.

“Us two, we are … ” Denton said, “Nimrods,” Wainscott said finishing her sentence.

They meet Earthlings, Binky, Bob, and Vivian and “invite” them to lunch where they meet Topax who has an affinity for wool sweaters — there are no sheep on Crestview, however Bob has wool.

“Early on in the show they meet us and we’re kind of these silly little pandas, and later on we get a little more serious,” Denton said.

Denton and Wainscott have been in several shows and this particular show is “definitely the silliest one,” Wainscott said.

Denton agreed.

“This the most different character I’ve ever had to be, it’s definitely fun,” she said.

“It’s a breath of fresh air, it really is,” Wainscott added in agreement with Denton.

It is fun to portray a character they might have made up when they were children, they said.

“You get to be in your own little cartoon,” Wainscott said.

The theatre is also working on community outreach efforts connected to the production. They will be hosting an additional matinee performance for local and regional school children. The Pitt State Theatre is continuing to partner with Safehouse Crisis Center for the season. For this production, the company is collecting diapers (all sizes), baby wipes, and Kleenex.



Want to go?

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21-23, and 2 p.m. Feb. 23-24. Advanced tickets are strongly encouraged, Westhoff said, as seating is limited and shows often sell out.

Tickets are $12 for the general public, and $7 for under 17 or over 64. They may be purchased at the PSU Ticket Office in Room 137 of the Weede Physical Education Building, or by calling 620-235-4796, online at www.pittstate.edu/tickets, or at the door 30 minutes prior to the show. To obtain free tickets, a valid PSU ID must be presented in person at the Ticket Office or at the door.

— Stephanie Potter is a staff writer at the Morning Sun. She can be emailed at spotter@morningsun.net or follow her on Twitter @PittStephP and Instagram @stephanie_morningsun.



