JOPLIN - Missouri Southern State University women’s basketball team used a second quarter explosion to propel them to a 77-63 victory over Pittsburg State University, just four days after suffering a 78-61 defeat at the hands of the Gorillas.

After gaining a slim 19-16 lead after the first quarter, the Lions jumped out to a 24-12 run in the second quarter to go up by 15 points at the half.

The Gorillas failed to close the gap in the second half. Maya Williams led Pitt State with 15 points.

MSSU’s Chelsey Henry led the game in scoring with 20 points.

In the mens’ game, Missouri Southern jumped out to double-digit first half advantage and continued to expand it, leading to a 94-81 win.

The Gorillas were down as much as 24 points, but cut the lead late in the second half.

Grant Lozoya led Pittsburg State with 20 points.

The Lions were led by Reggie Tharp(23 points) and Kinzer Lambert(22 points and 13 rebounds).

Pittsburg State will travel to Emporia State University on Thursday.