GIRARD — The Trojans captured the CNC title on Thursday, defeating Baxter Springs 68-63 in a game that decided the league champion.

Even with the loss, Baxter Springs will still be the No. 1 Seed at the 2A Sub-State tournament. Girard, the No. 2 seed, will compete against Riverton on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

It was a duel between two of the conferences top scorers, with Girard’s Caleb Muia dropping 28 points and Baxter Springs Trey White scoring 27.

Muia did most of his damage on drives to the hoop and in the transition game, while White proved to be a dangerous shooter, pulling up from deep a few times in the game.

However, It was the rest of the Trojan lineup that stepped up to help Girard capture the win.

Girard’s Ryder Worrell knocked down two three-pointers on his way to 13 points.

Trojan Dillon Collins added in 11 and teammate Evan Troike chipped in eight.

Trojan girls’ fall to Lions

The Trojans girls’ failed to earn a share of the CNC conference crown, after falling to the Lions 35-33.

The Trojans suffered on the offensive end against Baxter Springs. Abbey Underhill led Baxter Springs with 13. Kalyn Flaharty notched 10 points for the Trojans.

With a win against the Lions, Girard would have earned a share of the CNC championship with the St. Mary's-Colgan Panthers.

Both team struggled to adjust to the defenses in such a high pressure game.

Girard’s Jaada Valley, who missed a game earlier this week with a minor injury, played on Thursday, scoring four points.

For the Trojans, they will look to become fully healthy and firing at all cylinders on the offensive end before Sub-State on Monday.

Girard maintained their hold on the No.1 seed in the Sub-State bracket, and are scheduled to play Riverton on Monday at 6 p.m. The Riverton girls’ are still looking for their first win of the season.

Pittsburg sweeps through Coffeyville

PITTSBURG — Pittsburg HIgh School earned a sweep over Coffeyville on Thursday, with the girls’ capturing a 52-38 victory. The boys’ team grabbed a 84-73.

Madden Petty led the Purple Dragons once again, this time pouring in 27 points to go with 10 rebounds.

Petty also swiped six steals to lead Pittsburg on the defensive end as well.

Madden Petty has led the Purple Dragons throughout the season, and has established herself as one of the top players in the area.

Zoe Pinamonti chipped in eight points and senior Aubree Beitzinger also notched seven points.

It was an important moment for Beitzinger and the rest of the Purple Dragon seniors, earning a sweep on senior night in Pittsburg.

The boys’ survived a hot shooting day from Coffeyville, requiring overtime to earn the victory.

Both teams played the first four quarters to a 66-66 tie, but Pittsburg’s offense roared in the overtime period, torching Coffeyville 18-5 in the extra period.