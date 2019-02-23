PITTSBURG — During a two-day expedition through Meadowbrook Mall the community discovered what several businesses have to offer.

The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Business Expo on Friday and Saturday at Meadowbrook Mall.

The adventure-themed expo allowed local and area businesses to share about their services and products.

“Every year, we hear how excited people are to come because it gives them a time to talk to their customers, talk to people they do business with and have a nice take away as far as learning something new about the businesses,” Chamber Membership Director Julie Reams said.

As part of the expo, the Chamber also hosted a “best of” contest between the businesses’ booths.

“It has been exciting, a lot of people went all out and embraced the theme,” Reams said.

Decked out in the adventure theme with “Indiana Jones” details — including the Holy Grail, “name of God” — from table to floor was Custom Awards’ LCC’s booth, the winner of “Best in Show.”

“I really enjoyed going with parts of the movie, like the Holy Grail and the Name of God,” Custom Awards Owner Suzy Collins said.

Many of her items are handmade, some of which were created by utilizing the same service she provides others. Like previous years, she has also included a custom banner with her face it.

Collins said not only is the decorating something she looks forward to during the event, but she also looks forward to networking with other businesses where she often learns of services she didn’t know they provide and vice versa.

“It gives me change to interact with people who don’t come to my shop or don’t know who I am, it puts me out there a little bit more,” she said.

Backyard Discovery, also known as Leisure Time, utilized its logo and it won them the Best use of Product.

“Our logo is grass, we tied in the logo with the theme ‘adventurous,’” Leisure Time/Backyard Discovery Director of Human Resources Rhonda Wooley said. “Adventure starts in your backyard, that’s kind of our theory, so we were going with that.”

“We were very surprised and honored to have received the award.”

Best use of Theme was awarded to Countryside Self Storage. Countryside’s booth was covered in skulls, gems and coins.

Countryside Frontenac Facility Manager Megan Mitchell utilized the boxes the company provides and painted them to look like wooden boxes.

Both Mitchell and Countryside Pittsburg Facility Manager Holly Christiansen said they were surprised how many things were in their homes and offices that were able to be used for the theme.

For example biodegradable planting cups and rocks from the gravel at a storage unit and a photo album that had no photos in it, painted to look at the “Holy Grail.”

The skulls came from Mitchell’s father, who offered a few out of his collection.

Mitchell and Christiansen said they were excited to hear they won the award Best use of Theme and they are already making plans for next year’s booth.

— Stephanie Potter is a staff writer at the Morning Sun. She can be emailed at spotter@morningsun.net or follow her on Twitter @PittStephP and Instagram @stephanie_morningsun.



