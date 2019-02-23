PITTSBURG — Do you know what to do during a business or an organization meeting?

Area and local high school students found out Friday through an event hosted by Pittsburg State University Student Government Association at PSU.

Over 200 attendees came from Joplin High School, Webb City High School, Carl Junction High School, Galena High School, Riverton High School, Southeast High School, of Cherokee, and Pittsburg High School, to spend the day with members of the SGA in breakout sessions and workshops.

The event was to prepare students for the college level organizations, SGA Community Affairs Director Nick Stubblefield said.

“If they are involved in the high school level, chances are they are going to be involved on campus,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be student government, it can be Greek Life or sports or other organizations.”

“They can take something to that whenever they get involved on campus, they already know how some of these things go.”

SGA Public Relations Director Skylar Hoch presented a workshop entitled “Leadership Styles,” while SGA Vice President Cal Sibenmark and Legislative Affairs Director James Cox presented “How to Run a Meeting.”

Gorilla Activities Board member Cara Zachney presented “How to Plan an Event.”

The students were put into groups to practice what the presenters were teaching. In the “How to Run a Meeting” presentation, students sat around tables — mixed in with students from several different school districts — where they elected officials, talked about agendas and other meeting business.

Students also practiced planning an event for their school, keeping in mind how many students there are, how much it will cost, where it’s going to be, what the weather will be like and so on.

SGA also gave the students a leadership test, called True Colors Leadership.

“It gives them an insight of what kind of leadership style they are and in addition to that, they have a project to complete and you see the difference between the different colors, styles of leadership,” Stubblefield said. “It shows you that not everyone in the business setting is going to think the same as you and how to present things and handle people that are not necessarily the same.”

