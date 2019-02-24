SALINA — Frontenac senior Riley McDaniel capped his undefeated season with a Class 4A State Championship at 138 lbs, defeating Scott Communities Kaden Wren 10-6 on Saturday.

Teammate Mason Jameson capped off his senior season as the state runner-up at 145 lbs.

Raider senior Brendan Ishimura(152 lbs) came in third place, and Dylan Ensch(195 lbs) came in fourth place.

In the Class 4A State Wrestling Tournament, Girard’s Bryer Glaser finished 1-2 in the 106lbs division, falling to Caney Valley’s Jake Stanton in round two of the consolation bracket. Pittsburg’s Reece Watson(138 lbs) defeated Boone Robertson in the opening round, but also ultimately finished 1-2, falling in the consolation bracket after losing in the quarterfinals to Blue Valley Southwest’s Branden Madden.

Pittsburg’s Jesse Stover (0-2), Zane Decker (0-2), Blayne Anderson (0-2) and Caleb Redd(0-2) also fell on the opening day.

Frontenac’s Will Jameson(160 lbs) finished 2-2, falling to Kai Nemli in the third round of the consolation bracket.