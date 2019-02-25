PITTSBURG — It’s been a cold winter this year for the Pittsburg area, and meteorologists are predicting no relief from unseasonably cold temperatures next week.

Cory Rothstein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that while average high temperatures for the first week of March are typically in the low to mid 50s, this year the NWS is predicting highs only in the 30s.

“It’s definitely colder than we’re used to,” Rothstein said.

Rothstein said a southward surge of the polar jet stream from Canada is likely responsible for the incoming cold front.

“With that you’ll see higher pressures and much lower temperatures,” he said.

While highs in the 50s are predicted for the early part of this week, the NWS is predicting a potential for freezing rain on Wednesday night and Thursday, and snow on Friday.

Two other weather prediction services, AccuWeather.com and Weather.com, are predicting lows in the teens starting Saturday and lasting through Tuesday, with highs not reaching above the mid-30s, although high precipitation is not expected.