PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State University’s annual International Food and Culture Fair returns this weekend, giving the local community an opportunity to “experience the world in one night” with cultural music and dance performances as well as cuisine from all over the globe.

The International Food and Culture Fair is this Saturday, Mar. 2, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at PSU’s Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine St.

Tickets are $1, although children 10 years old and younger get free admission, and food samples at the event are also $1 each. Proceeds from the food and culture fair benefit both the PSU International Student Association and the International Friends of Pittsburg. The event serves as the primary annual fundraiser for the latter organization.

Some of the international foods available at the event will include Brazilian chocolate and cheese bread, Korean-style pancakes made with potatoes and kimchi, dates and Arabic coffee from Saudi Arabia, Taiwanese bubble milk tea and braised pork on rice, and French crepes and quiches.

Performances will include modern dance from India, classical Chinese dance, as well as cultural performances from Paraguay, Finland, Kazakhstan, Brazil, Taiwan, and more.

A shuttle is planned to loop between the Overman Student Center and the Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium, leaving every 15 minutes beginning at 5 p.m.

The International Food and Culture Fair is open to the public and families are invited to attend. “It’s a great way to introduce your family to different foods and cultures,” said Vickie Mense, PSU International Student Association adviser.