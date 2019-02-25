PITTSBURG — Students walked into the Pittsburg State University Career Fair with resumes in hand with high hopes to find the internship or job of their dreams.

PSU hosts the fair every semester to help assist students and alumni with finding a career. This semester 155 businesses and organizations gathered in the Plaster Center on PSU campus.

“This is designed to connect students with employers, to give students the opportunity to interact with a large number of employees in a short amount of time,” Director of Career Services Mindy Cloninger said. “It saves students from having to reach out to companies across the region — and really, the country — trying to arrange interviews.

“This way they can come face to face at these booths very easily from employers from all over the country.”

Cloninger said student visited the Career Resource Center in preparation of the event, working on their resumes, doing mock interviews and researching the companies and organizations.

A mobile application called Career Fair Plus lists all the employers at the event to help plan and navigate through the fair efficiently, Cloninger said. The students could also search by their major.

“That’s super helpful because there are so many companies here that it’s almost impossible to talk to all of them,” she said.

Several students will be able to leave the fair with interviews for jobs and internships lined up for the near future, in fact some students had the opportunity to interview during the fair.

PSU Plastics Engineering Technology student Kylie Declue was one of those students.

“I love these company days because it makes it easy for us to visit in this community in a nice setting,” Declue said.

