PITTSBURG — The Block22 project, a collaboration between Pittsburg State University, the City of Pittsburg and Springfield, Missouri-based developer the Vecino Group to renovate the area around 4th St. and Broadway in Pittsburg, continues to make progress, though some parts of the planned redevelopment are taking slightly longer than originally planned.

The Foundry, a key element of the project that includes a business incubator, offices, a conference room and a collaborative workspace, is about 95 percent complete and already open for business, according to Brett Dalton, director of strategic communication at PSU.

“Right now we’re kind of putting the finishing touches on the Foundry,” Dalton said. “We still have a few pieces of the Makerspace to wrap up.”

Block22, which also includes PSU student housing, “is an innovative, mix-use, living-learning community in Downtown Pittsburg,” according to the project’s website. Four historic buildings, the Opera House Hotel, Commerce, Baxter, and National Bank buildings, are included as part of Block22.

Dalton said that project planners hope to launch a podcast in the next month or two that will focus on telling the stories of the historic buildings, people, and businesses involved in Block22.

At the same time, the opening of some of the businesses that are part of the project including three restaurants, Juicy’s, Brick + Mortar, and TOAST, is taking slightly longer than originally planned. Originally slated to open their doors in April, Dalton said it’s now looking like it will be later in the spring or the summer when the restaurants will open.

“Progress is definitely happening,” Dalton said, but “building new restaurants out of an old building is a bit of beast of a project.” While constructing brand new buildings to house the restaurants might be easier, Dalton said it was worth the wait to renovate the historic structures in the neighborhood. “We’re hoping these businesses will benefit the community for decades and generations to come,” he said.