The Pittsburg City Commission met Feb. 26 and approved the consent agenda, including approval of a Pittsburg Police Department request to waive the city’s bid policy for purchases of three 2019 Dodge Charger police package vehicles for $75,157.77 and two 2019 Dodge Durango police package SUV’s for $61,089.44.

The commission convened a public hearing to receive public comment on the topic of establishing a Community Improvement District and the city’s plans to levy a Community Improvement District Sales Tax within that district. No members of the public spoke at the hearing. City Manager Daron Hall said the city was still working on the Community Improvement District plan and the commission did not take any further action on it.

The commission heard a short presentation about a Kansas Department of Transportation project to replace the railroad overpass bridge on E. 4th St. in Pittsburg and approved the donation of the right of way and warranty deed for the project.

The commission voted to cancel the regularly scheduled commission meeting planned for Mar. 12 and reschedule for Mar. 19. The meeting was rescheduled due to City Manager Daron Hall being unavailable to attend the Mar. 12 meeting.

Public Works Director Cameron Alden gave a non-agenda report about some improvements made to the runways at Atkinson Municipal Airport and the commission approved issuing a final payment for that work.