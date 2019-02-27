It’s nearly spring and that means it’s time to gear up for The Big Event.

The Big Event is an annual community service project sponsored by the Student Government Association of Pittsburg State University.

PSU students come together to help local homeowners rake leaves, clean windows and do other yard work.

The Big Event Director Desirae Hunt said the event is to thank the community for their support of students in the university.

Last year, over 700 students helped out 100 homeowners and this year — especially with it being the events “sweet 16” — SGA plans to reach out to even more homeowners, Hunt said.

Homeowner registration is open from now to March 18. People can register by contacting SGA through email at sga_be@pittstate.edu or people can call the SGA office at 620-235-4812.

Registration is open to both Pittsburg and Frontenac residents. Registrations from current PSU students, faculty or staff will not be accepted.

This year the event will be Saturday, April 13.

