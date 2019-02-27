PITTSBURG — Kansas lawmakers have proposed a bill which aims to ensure that mail-in ballots — some of which were rejected for lacking a signature last year — have a better chance of being counted in the future.

The new bill, SB-130, would mandate that election officials attempt to contact voters whose mail-in ballots are missing signatures in order to try to correct signature problems and get those votes counted. The bill appears to have some amount of bipartisan support.

“I just think it’s going to be so helpful to make sure people know their votes are counted,” Sen. Oletha Faust Goudeau (D-Wichita) reportedly said.

Elaine Bowers (R-Concordia), chair of the Kansas Senate elections committee reportedly said the bill has proven to be a non-controversial “fix-it bill." The Kansas County Clerk and Election Officials Association also reportedly supports the legislation.

In Johnson County, the most populous county in Kansas, out of 898 ballots rejected in last year’s election, 153 were rejected due to signature problems. In Sedgwick County, the second most populous in the state, 80 out of 380 rejected ballots in last year’s general election were reportedly dismissed due to signature issues.

Crawford County Clerk Don Pyle said that in Crawford County, election officials already make attempts to contact voters to get their signatures on mail-in ballots to ensure they get counted when possible.

“We’ve actually taken a few by people’s houses to give them the opportunity to get their signatures on there and get them counted,” Pyle said.

Out of a total of 13,020 ballots cast in Crawford County in 2018, 1,841 were mail-in ballots. Of those, 15 were not counted. Seven of those uncounted ballots were rejected because they were late. Of the remaining eight, three were rejected for lacking a signature, and four were rejected for having a non-matching signature. One ballot was rejected because the voter died in the time period between sending their ballot and the election deadline.

In 2016, the number of rejected Crawford County mail-in ballots was higher. A total of 45 were not counted, with eight of those rejected for signature issues. The rest were rejected for being late, and the main reason for that number being higher was that in 2016, mail-in ballots could only be counted if received by election day, Pyle said, whereas now mail-in ballots post-marked by election day and received at the county offices by the Friday following election day can still be counted.

Pyle said Crawford County currently tries to contact voters with signature problems on their ballot as time allows and if contact information is available. He said doing this can make election officials’ jobs a bit more difficult, considering everything else they have to get done around election time. But he said the new bill could bring some consistency to the process statewide, eliminating what is currently a legal grey area.

“I’m glad to see it really out there in print,” Pyle said of the new bill, “and maybe it will help us develop clearer guidelines so every county does it the same way.”