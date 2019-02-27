PITTSBURG — From pet surgeries to photography, Pittsburg High School sophomores, on Wednesday, got a glimpse of what local professionals do on a typical day.

The Business Education Alliance annually puts on a job shadowing program for high school students, allowing them to spend time with someone who works in a field in which they are interested.

“BEA’s mission is to connect students and local businesses together in the goal of increasing a more qualified workforce,” Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce Director of Marketing and Communications Josh Lowe said. “Job shadow day is a great opportunity for students to see what happens in business and to get an idea of what they want to do in there future.”

In all, 190 students participated in the job shadowing program, traveling to over 75 local businesses across Crawford County.

Over at Broadway Animal Hospital, sophomores Breil Higgins, Elizabeth Hoskins and Adelina Tice participated in the daily tasks of Veterinarian Dr. Heather Wallace — including everything from surgeries to dental cleanings — giving the students an opportunity to experience “a day in the life.”

Higgins and the other job shadowing students watched a surgery on an animal which needed work on its intestines, along with a spaying and neutering — giving them hands on experience to learn how surgeries typically go.

“Whenever we got here, we gave them our cover letters,” Higgins said. “After that, we looked at an X-ray of a cat which had something wrong with its intestines.

“Then we went to the back room and she cut him open and actually pulled out its intestines.

“She took out its intestines and squeezed out what was in it before surgery. After the surgery, they neutered it.”

Wallace said she thought the job shadowing program was beneficial to the students because it gives them an idea of what career they’re interested in.

“When you think of a vet, you think of puppies and kittens and getting to play all day,” Wallace said. “That’s not what our job really is, it’s usually much more difficult that than and you have to make hard decisions.

“We’re not just playing, we’re doing medicine. So this program gives them an idea of what they’re really going to be doing on a day to day basis.”

At Pitsco Education, students were given the opportunity to observe and learn from people in various fields — such as communications and education.

PHS sophomore Hannah Abarca was able to talk to Pitsco Education Communications Assistant Cody White.

“He knows photojournalism and just journalism, and I really like that kind of stuff,“ Abarca said. “Learning more about what he does, and a job that I might potentially want to do.”

Abarca said, the most interesting thing she’s did while visiting Pitsco was meeting White, and Pitsco Communication’s Director Tom Farmer.

“They both told me your curiosity is what drives you,” Abarca said. “That's what keeps you passionate and that's what keeps you wanting to continue what you're doing.”



