PITTSBURG — On Wednesday, Pittsburg High School job shadowers got the taste of the Morning Sun newsroom.

PHS sophomores McKenna Hodges, Keith Perkins and Brysen Hamblin had the choice of which career path they wanted to follow for a day.

“They [the school] asked us what field we were interested going into and I said journalism because being the online editor for the Booster Redux has really made me want to pursue journalism as a career,” Hodges said. “It was a good opportunity to come and see how you guys write professionally.”

Also a Booster Redux staff member, Perkins wanted to find out how the local newspaper worked.

“I thought it would be really fun to come see what you guys do on a day-to-day basis,” he said.

For Hamblin, it was about having the opportunity to take photographs.

“I’ve always taken pictures and video throughout my life,” he said.



Each student had a part in documenting the news.

Their assignment? Business Education Alliance job shadow day.

With reporter’s notebooks in hand, they started off at Broadway Animal Hospital where they photographed and interviewed other job shadowing students and Veterinarian Dr. Heather Wallace.

Next, they traveled to Pitsco Education and spoke to a student who toured Pitsco’s campus.

They then came back to the newsroom and transcribed their notes and edited their photographs. Afterwards, they had their story edited and learned about several rules and common grammar mistakes in journalism.

After receiving real-life experience in the newsroom, each student said they would consider a career in journalism.

All three students said they had a great time job shadowing and meeting people in the community was on of their favorite parts of the day along with the hands-on experience.

“My favorite part was getting to work with you and your team as professional writers, getting to piece together a story and seeing how you do it in your paper and seeing a different point of view,” Hodges said.

The Morning Sun Managing Editor Patrick Richardson said the students did well at reporting and had a great time visiting them.

“All three did a great job interviewing, reporting and writing their story,” Richardson said. “It is very important for young people who are considering this as a career choice have an opportunity to see what a ‘day in the life’ looks like. These young people — indeed any other young people who want to see what journalism looks like in real life — are welcome in our newsroom any time.”

— Stephanie Potter is a staff writer at the Morning Sun. She can be emailed at spotter@morningsun.net or follow her on Twitter @PittStephP and Instagram @stephanie_morningsun.



