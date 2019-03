PITTSBURG — March 4 through 8 is Kansas Severe Weather Awareness Week, and while Pittsburg may be seeing unseasonably cold temperatures right now and in the immediate future, severe weather of a different kind could be right around the corner.

Since 1950, Crawford County has seen 35 tornadoes, causing four deaths and more than 40 injuries, according to the National Weather Service. While no major tornadoes have been reported hitting Pittsburg in that time, a severe storm within the city limits or elsewhere nearby remains a distinct possibility.

“Tornadoes are capable of completely destroying well-made structures, uprooting trees, and hurling objects through the air like deadly missiles,” the National Weather Service notes on its website. “Tornadoes can occur at any time of day or night and at any time of the year.”

Each day of severe weather week has a specific designated theme. Monday, March 4, is preparedness day, followed by tornado safety day on Tuesday, lightning safety on Wednesday, hail and wind safety on Thursday, and flood safety on Friday.

In Pittsburg, the city will begin monthly testing of its storm warning system, starting with the first siren test on March 6, and continuing on the first Wednesday of each month, unless cancelled due to severe weather or potential severe weather to prevent confusion between the test and a real storm. Crawford County tests its own storm sirens outside Pittsburg’s city limits year-round through the Sheriff’s Office on a biweekly basis unless real severe weather or the potential for it similarly causes a cancellation to avoid confusion.

While the county’s Emergency Management department has generally hosted tornado spotter trainings around this time of year in the past, scheduling conflicts have prevented it from setting one up this year, according to Crawford County Emergency Manager Jason Vanbecelaere.

Vanbecelaere also said the county is moving away from sponsoring the spotter trainings due to concerns about amateur storm watchers hurting themselves.

While the county does not have big plans for Kansas Severe Weather Awareness Week, Vanbecelaere noted that residents can visit the main page of the county website, www.crawfordcountykansas.org, to sign up for alerts through the program CodeRED, or download its mobile app, to receive severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service.