The Crawford County Commission, with the exception of Commissioner Jeremy Johnson who did not attend the meeting, met and approved the consent agenda.

The commission heard a presentation of the February 2019 County Clerk’s report. Spending was down in February compared to January, which is typical as January is usually the biggest month of the year for spending due to miscellaneous expenses such as membership dues for statewide and national associations the county participates in and similar one-time annual expenses, County Clerk Don Pyle said. The commission approved the report.

Crawford County Counselor Jim Emerson gave a presentation on a planned radio tower at the Greenbush Education Service Center to improve county emergency responders’ communication capabilities and the commission approved an initial step to move forward with the project. “The bottom line on this project is it’s definitely needed, and we’re fortunate enough to have money available,” said Commissioner Tom Moody.

Commissioner Bruce Blair raised questions about trash dumping issues in the county and the commissioners, as well as some county employees who attended the meeting, discussed the trash problems and answered some of the questions.

County Clerk Don Pyle gave the commission an update on a plan to have county employees take defensive driving classes, and also discussed a planned work session with the City of Pittsburg on creating a plan for development, scheduled for 9 a.m. March 8 at the county commission offices in Girard.